Littlehampton company went into liquidation leaving employees jobless before Christmas

Around thirty people were made redundant from a Littlehampton-based company ‘just in time for Christmas’, a former worker has said.

Employees at RP Aero Systems Limited, at the Riverside Industrial Estate in Littlehampton, were gathered together on Tuesday, December 10, and told to ‘clear their desks’, according to the worker, who wished to remain anonymous.

The employee said people reacted with ‘stunned silence’.

“It was like everyone was in slow motion and just gobsmacked,” they said. “We had to go there and then.”

Employees have not been paid their December wages, according to the worker.

They said a team of designers, fabricators and builders were employed at RP Aero Systems, which made cabin door training devices – complete replicas of the inside of planes which are used for training.

RP Aero Systems Limited is now listed on Companies House as being in liquidation.

A voluntary liquidator was appointed on January 8, 2020, according to the filing history for the business.

The company had been acquired by EDM Ltd last year.

EDM ltd has not responded to a request for a comment.

