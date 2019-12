Littlehampton children flocked to Wick Football Club for a Christmas party with Santa’s Grotto.

Laughter filled the air on Sunday afternoon as they played party games and joined in lots of festive fun.

Children enjoyed meeting Father Christmas at the Wick Football Club Christmas party. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Father Christmas greeted all his guests and the children were each given a present.

Wick Village Traders Association provided sponsorship to support the club.