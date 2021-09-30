Littlehampton Amazon jobs: more than 150 roles for festive season

Pay for operations roles starts at a minimum of £10 per hour, rising to £11.10 per hour in some parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles in Amazon’s fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations.

Amazon senior delivery station manager Richard Ferguson said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 150 positions available this year in Littlehampton.

“Our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

Stephen Satherwaite who works at Amazon in Littlehampton. Picture by David McHugh

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period.”

Stephen Satterthwaite, operations supervisor at the Littlehampton’s Amazon delivery station, said: “After losing my job of many years as a hotel general manager in France due to the pandemic, I returned to the UK and joined Amazon as a seasonal worker.

“To my surprise I found a lot of my career skill set easily transitioned into Amazon life so I jumped at the opportunity to become a permanent employee and have since been promoted and now manage more than ten people.

“I thought I would never find another company where I would feel like part of a family but I have found that in bucket loads here.”

