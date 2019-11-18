KFC opening date confirmed for Worthing town centre restaurant

The new KFC takeaway is set to open in Worthing town centre - and this is when.

In October, the fried chicken giant confirmed it would be moving from its current home in South Street, Worthing, to Chapel Road, formerly occupied by Maplins electronics before it closed down.

The signs are going up outside KFC in Chapel Road, Worthing

On Monday, signs were being put up outside the new premises, suggesting the shop will be open to customers soon.

A spokesman for KFC said: "Having closed our South Street restaurant last week, we’re excited Worthing won’t have to wing it this winter without their chicken fix, as Chapel Road will be open on Saturday, November 23.”

This comes as the site formerly occupied by Aqua restaurant in Chapel Road has been taken over by a popular Italian restaurant in Worthing.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke welcomed the news. She said: "It is always positive to see a business expanding in the town. The Maplins unit is a very large unit; to see that and the former Aqua restaurant site filled will really revitalise that end of the town.

The signs are going up outside KFC in Chapel Road, Worthing

"That is a key link between the train station and the town centre; to have it looking thriving as people come into town is very positive."