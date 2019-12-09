Iconic Christmas red ribbon is back on Worthing town centre jewellers’ store

Whibleys’ trademark Christmas red ribbon is back on the Worthing store for the first time in seven years.

The ginormous bow, decorating the Whibleys the Jewellers store at 34–36 Warwick Street, always drew attention in the past as it stands out at the eastern end of the street, at the top of Steyne Gardens.

The much-spoken-about Worthing Christmas decoration at Whibleys the Jewellers

Sophie Hardman, office assistant, said: “Our Worthing branch’s trademark red ribbon has been reinstated for Christmas.

“This much spoken about Worthing Christmas decoration will be installed for the first time in seven years, due to previous technical difficulties that we have now overcome.”

Whibleys is a long-standing family business with origins in Gracechurch Street, London, in 1894. In 2006, the company bought Courlanders of Richmond and in 2008, it opened a shop in Horsham.