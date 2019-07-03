Hall & Woodhouse pub teams in Sussex work to combat litter for Founder’s Day

Staff from Hall & Woodhouse pubs in Sussex have been out in force collecting litter to celebrate the company’s Founder’s Day.

The annual Founder’s Sweepers litter campaign sees team members work together for an annual community litter pick in the areas around the pubs.

Team members from Goffs Manor in Crawley

It was introduced more than 10 years ago and is run in association with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean initiative.

This year’s event saw seven Sussex pubs take part to celebrate the anniversary of when Hall & Woodhouse was founded in 1777. The ambition is that all 52 of its managed pubs across the south will support this activity each year.

Staff from The Black Rabbit in Arundel, The Hornbrook Inn in Horsham, The World’s End in Patching, Goffs Manor in Crawley, The Black Swan in Pease Pottage, The Gardeners Arms in Ardingly and Hangleton Manor in Hove took to the streets to collect as many bags of rubbish as possible to improve the environment for residents and wildlife.

Anthony Woodhouse, chairman, said: “Since we started our annual litter pick over 10 years ago, we have gathered and disposed of more than 5,000 bags of rubbish which would have otherwise been left on our streets, causing potential harm to the land and our local wildlife.

Team members from The Hornbrook Inn in Horsham

“Taking to the streets each year is something that we are very passionate about as it is one of the ways we give back to the communities within which we are situated, to help ensure they stay clean and safe places to live and work.

“Everyone gets involved and the day is always rounded off with a piece of Founder’s Day cake.”

The independent family company brews award-winning Badger ales and runs a collection of 180 pubs and inns across the south.