East Preston dental clinic celebrates 10 year anniversary

A family-run dental clinic is East Preston has celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

The East Preston Dental Clinic in Sea Road, East Preston, run by Glenn Steffin and Michelle Steffin, has grown over the decade and now has 3,000 patients and 11 staff members.

Dr Glenn Steffin, principal dentist, and Michelle Steffin, practice manager

A spokesman said staff went the ‘extra mile’ to help their patients – whether by making home visits, picking them up and dropping them off home and visiting them in hospital.

“We have been fortunate in that word of mouth is our main way of attracting people and welcoming new patients,” the spokesman said.

“We are committed to continue providing outstanding service to the people of East Preston and all the surrounding areas for many years to come.”

Maximus Steffin, 19 months, and sisters Ava, 7, and Summer, 5 (right)

