Deliveroo reveals the most popular dishes people are ordering in Littlehampton

Top dishes include a Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King, a jumbo battered sausage from The Street Fish Bar and a carvery from The Gravy Boat Carvery.

And Saturday night at around 8.30pm is the most popular time to order on the Deliveroo app, it says.

Further data has also shown that us locals love American food the most, followed by British.

The top dishes people order in Littlehampton. Picture: Deliveroo

Deliveroo launched in Littlehampton just under two months ago.

Sixty per cent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months, a spokesman confirmed.

And if any restaurants or grocers in the town are wanting to join, they can apply to become a partner.

Other top dishes people like to order in Littlehampton are a B&D Cheese & Bacon Burger from Burger & Dogs and a doner kebab from Kebab Pizza Planet.

Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first order using the code: LITTLEHAMPTON.

This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more for one redemption per person.

The full list of restaurants available to order on Deliveroo in Littlehampton:

One Stop

Burger King

Pizza Hut

Subway

BadSaint Restaurant

Shafiques of Angmering

Badsaint Wine & Cocktails

Barnham Kebab & Pizza House

Bizzie Izzies Takeaway

Broadmark Foods

Burger & Dogs

Curry Villa

Dawnies Bakery

East Beach Cafe

EDGE By The Sea

Happy House

Kebab Pizza Planet

Monsoon Indian Dining

O Caralho

Perfect Pizza

Piaggio Pizza

Shahan Tandoori

Tea in the Square

Thai Kitchen Restaurant TA/ The River Thai

The Brewhouse Project

The Empress Bar

The Gravy Boat Carvery

The Street Fish Bar