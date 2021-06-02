Deliveroo reveals the most popular dishes people are ordering in Littlehampton
Takeaway giant Deliveroo has revealed what Littlehampton food lovers have been eating since it launched in the town.
Top dishes include a Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King, a jumbo battered sausage from The Street Fish Bar and a carvery from The Gravy Boat Carvery.
And Saturday night at around 8.30pm is the most popular time to order on the Deliveroo app, it says.
Further data has also shown that us locals love American food the most, followed by British.
Deliveroo launched in Littlehampton just under two months ago.
Sixty per cent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.
The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months, a spokesman confirmed.
And if any restaurants or grocers in the town are wanting to join, they can apply to become a partner.
Other top dishes people like to order in Littlehampton are a B&D Cheese & Bacon Burger from Burger & Dogs and a doner kebab from Kebab Pizza Planet.
Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first order using the code: LITTLEHAMPTON.
This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more for one redemption per person.
The full list of restaurants available to order on Deliveroo in Littlehampton:
One Stop
Burger King
Pizza Hut
Subway
BadSaint Restaurant
Shafiques of Angmering
Badsaint Wine & Cocktails
Barnham Kebab & Pizza House
Bizzie Izzies Takeaway
Broadmark Foods
Burger & Dogs
Curry Villa
Dawnies Bakery
East Beach Cafe
EDGE By The Sea
Happy House
Kebab Pizza Planet
Monsoon Indian Dining
O Caralho
Perfect Pizza
Piaggio Pizza
Shahan Tandoori
Tea in the Square
Thai Kitchen Restaurant TA/ The River Thai
The Brewhouse Project
The Empress Bar
The Gravy Boat Carvery
The Street Fish Bar
Toast