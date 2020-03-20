Coronavirus: TK Maxx stores across Sussex close temporarily

TK Maxx stores across Sussex have closed temporarily as more businesses manage the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The discount variety retails closed its 349 stores across the UK yesterday.

Other high street retailers which have close in recent days include all Clarks-owned stores.

A message on the TK Maxx website states: "We're sorry but currently all our stores in the UK are closed to customers. We hope to reopen soon so please check tkmaxx.com regularly for the most up to date information."

We have been unable to get in touch with press team at TK Maxx.