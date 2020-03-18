Coronavirus: Bed specialists Jones and Tomlin move to reassure customers

Independent bed specialists Jones and Tomlin said its stores are open but that it is taking measures in line with Government guidelines around the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which has stores in Horsham, Worthing and Chichester, has said as well as stringent cleaning practises, it is now offering private appointments for customers if they wish.

In a letter to customers, managing director Adam Tomlin, said: "I am writing to reassure you of the actions we are taking as a responsible business to mitigate any risk associated with Coronavirus (Covid-19). We’re working hard to ensure that business runs as usual and we can fulfil all of our current and future orders of mattresses and beds.

"It goes without saying that the wellbeing of all our customers, employees and their families is our number one priority at this difficult time. Our employees are all taking sensible precautions in line with government recommendations; including frequent hand-washing, social distancing, staying home when they feel unwell and pausing all non-essential travel."

Mr Tomlin added that 'to further provide peace of mind', customers could book a private appointment with their local store.

And he said: "Our Horsham, Worthing and Chichester stores are open and continue to welcome customers with a friendly smile. We remain vigilant in our hygiene practises across the business. Arrangements have been made for extra, deep cleaning to take place regularly and there is access to hand sanitizers for customers visiting the stores.

"Should your requirements or needs from us change in the coming weeks, please let us know at the earliest opportunity. Our managers and web team may increasingly be working from home, but will respond to your communication as quickly as possible and work with you to best accommodate your circumstances.

"During these uncertain and challenging times, we will continue to ensure we communicate with you honestly, transparently and in a timely manner. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult period.

"Take care of yourself and each other."

To find out more about Jones and Tomlin, visit: www.jonesandtomlin.co.uk