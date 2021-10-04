Jacobs Steel’s Chapel Road and Broadwater Boulevard branches have already donated 12 large bags holding more than 100 items.

Over the coming weeks, the rest of Jacobs Steel’s branches will gather and donate items, and volunteers from the company will head to Guild Care’s donation centre to help sort the new stock.

Matt Jacobs, managing director of Jacobs Steel, said: “Our staff were only too pleased to have a good sort out and donate items for sale in Guild Care’s fantastic charity shops.

Estate and letting agents Jacobs Steel is donating hundreds of items to Guild Care, which will be sold in the charity’s shops to help fund their invaluable work in Worthing and its surrounding areas.

“We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Guild Care – a charity which does so much for our local community. We have been involved in many different events and activities over the years and we have some very exciting things planned for the rest of this year and into 2022.”

Alex Brooks-Johnson, Guild Care chief executive, added: “Thank you so much to Jacobs Steel and its staff. These generous donations follow years of support and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“We have already discussed how we can continue to work together and are excited for the future. Watch this space.”