The Original Factory Shop: Rustington store thanks customers for supporting its charity fundraising
Customers at a Rustington store have been thanked for their wonderful support for its charity appeal.
The Original Factory Shop, in Churchill Parade, has been supporting Angmering-based charity Cancer United all year.
Michael Bailey, store manager, said: “The community picked the charity by way of Facebook poll earlier in the year. The money was raised by the local community through the charity box and from our customers swiping their TOFS Club cards or buying a carrier bag.
“We’re really excited that we and our customers have helped to raise £244.47 for Cancer United, our chosen charity.
“What they do is invaluable for so many people across the local area and we’d like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community. We cannot thank them enough for the incredible work they do.”