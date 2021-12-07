The Original Factory Shop: Rustington store thanks customers for supporting its charity fundraising

Customers at a Rustington store have been thanked for their wonderful support for its charity appeal.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:42 am

The Original Factory Shop, in Churchill Parade, has been supporting Angmering-based charity Cancer United all year.

Michael Bailey, store manager, said: “The community picked the charity by way of Facebook poll earlier in the year. The money was raised by the local community through the charity box and from our customers swiping their TOFS Club cards or buying a carrier bag.

“We’re really excited that we and our customers have helped to raise £244.47 for Cancer United, our chosen charity.

Michael Bailey, store manager at The Original Factory Shop in Rustington, left, presents the cheque to Cancer United founder member and volunteer Yvonne Curling and lead trainer Dwayne Clevett

“What they do is invaluable for so many people across the local area and we’d like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community. We cannot thank them enough for the incredible work they do.”

RustingtonAngmeringFacebook