Beech Tree Childcare, based in the grounds of Worthing Rugby Club, was nominated in the UK Employer of the Year: Silver section, in the category for businesses with two to 49 employees.

It has been a record-breaking year for entries, with nearly 300 organisations involved, the highest number taking part since the awards were started eight years ago. As a result, the categories have become a lot more competitive this year.

Nick Squire, business manager at Beech Tree Childcare, said: “It is a privilege to be shortlisted for this award – a clear indication of the dedication and hard work the team has invested in the business.

Beech Tree Childcare owner Heather Harmer and business manager Nick Squire

“Good employers value their employees, it’s a symbiotic relationship that sees success for all.”

The nursery school was awarded a silver Investors in People accreditation at the end of last year, recognising the support staff were given with career development.

It was the first time Beech Tree Childcare had been through the rigorous process and owner Heather Harmer was delighted to achieve the silver level in the midst of a global pandemic.

The annual awards recognise commitment in organisations and individuals around the world to making work better for their people, with various organisational, people, wellbeing and leadership categories.

Paul Devoy, chief executive of Investors in People, said: “It always makes me feel immensely proud to see so many fantastic organisations staking their claim to be the best. And every year, the entries do get more and more competitive and the judging even tighter.

“Reaching the final shortlist is a testament to the amazing commitment these organisations are making to make work better for their people, and they truly deserve this recognition.”