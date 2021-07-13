Proposed £350m Center Parcs in Sussex would be ‘massive potential rocket’ for area’s economy

Mims Davies, Mid Sussex MP said the park, which Center Parcs hopes to build in Worth, near Crawley, would drive tourism and holidays to the area – supporting the local economy and employment.

Reacting to the park’s announcement, she said: “Center Parcs has announced it has identified a site in Mid Sussex area for its new UK location – its sixth site and a £350 million investment – subject to planning.

“A massive potential rocket for our local economy and jobs with more tourism and holidays coming here.”

This shot of another Center Parcs shows what the proposed Crawley site could look like. Photo: Centre Parcs

Mid Sussex District Council Leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said the site could be a ‘huge boost’ for Sussex’s economy.

