Morrisons Littlehampton gears up for busy December supporting various charities and local families

Alison Whitburn, community champion, has a busy diary backed with events and fundraising activities in the store.

Already several containers full of toys have been collected – presents donated by customers for the V2 Radio Christmas Toy Appeal.

Morrisons has also teamed up with Dunelm in Rustington to give gifts to children affected by illness or trauma.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, and Helena Sherriff, one of the managers, with toys donated at Morrisons Littlehampton for the V2 Radio Christmas Toy Appeal

Alison explained: “We and Grace from Dunelm have collaborated and asked for people to recommend children for the gifts. It’s a great opportunity for us two stores to get together and do some Christmas magic. They will be chosen randomly and the gifts delivered Christmas week.”

On Friday, December 3, Morrisons staff will have an Elf Day, wearing elf outfits to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society. Alison will also be taking mince pies to Darlington Court in Rustington as a random act of kindness.

There will be a Christmas craft sale on Saturday, December 4, from 10.30am, with items made by colleagues available to raise money for Young Lives Vs Cancer.

Wednesday, December 8, is the annual Christmas treat for senior citizens, with a free mince pie and drink on offer in Morrisons cafe in the afternoon.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, and V2 Radio DJ Gary Booker with one of the trolleys of toys donated by customers at Morrisons Littlehampton for the V2 Radio Christmas Toy Appeal

Thursday, December 9, will be Reindeer Day, with a tombola raising money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Additional activities include Alison delivering 12 Random Acts of Community Kindness during December.

She added: “We have our Grab Bag stand where customers can buy a bag and it gets donated to one of the many local foodbanks and community groups that we support.

“On our Christmas tree, there are tokens ranging from £1 to £5 and they can be picked up, paid for at any till and all the money is going to Turning Tides.

“We have had 500 Christmas cards, as has every single Morrisons, and I will be taking these to local schools and groups for them to colour and pop a message in, then I’ll be delivering them to local care homes to bring a smile to those who may not get a card this year.