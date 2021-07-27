The Morrisons Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn already has a litter pick booked with the new Littlehampton community wardens for August and is keen to make contact with other groups that need a little help.

She explained: “Now restrictions are easing, I have the opportunity to get out in our community and offer support with volunteering or help with fundraising.

“I want to find new community groups that we have not come across yet. We want to know what the biggest challenges and problems are in our local area and see if we will be able to support them.

Morrisons Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn

“I can’t hand out money but these groups can fundraise in store. It’s more of can we support with ideas, time and help. I can’t guarantee to be able to do everything but it will really help to get ideas and suggestions.”

Littlehampton Community Fridge got in touch after Alison put up a Facebook past on her Morrisons littlehampton community champion and she would love to hear from others, too.