Littlehampton Barclays branch closes due to dwindling customer numbers

The High Street branch shut its doors for good on Friday (June 11), as the bank’s regular numbers fellow to below 100 people.

A spokesman for the bank said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at the Littlehampton branch where there has been a 15 per cent reduction in cash counter transactions in the two years to March 2020. In addition, nine out of ten of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

The now closed Barclays branch in Littlehampton.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

The spokesman said the High Street branch had 91 regular customers who used it exclusively for their banking.

The nearest remaining Barclays branch is now in The Street, in Rustington, around 1.8 miles away.

Customers can also complete their banking using the Barclays app, telephone banking, online banking and video banking.

The bank said it was not its intention to make anybody redundant as a result of the closure and branch employees would be offered alternative roles elsewhere.

Virtual ‘tea and teach’ sessions will also be set up for customers wanting to explore digital banking and other alternatives to using a branch.

Customers can use post offices for a large number of basic banking needs, the nearest being in High Street.

Post offices offer services including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as offering face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and, of course, postal services.