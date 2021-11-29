The virtual calendar has been organised by Littlehampton Town Council exclusively for Littlehampton residents, with doors being opened each day from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 24.

Each day will reveal an exciting prize, like restaurant vouchers, festive hampers, jewellery sets and an overnight stay in an exclusive Littlehampton apartment.

There are 23 chances for people to win and residents can also take part in festive activities, including free events in High Street funded by the Welcome Back Fund and a traditional beach walk on Christmas Eve.

Littlehampton Advent Calendar is unique, offering daily December prizes exclusively to Littlehampton adults

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the community resources committee, said: “I am delighted that local businesses have supported the town council in creating a Christmas Advent calendar full of prizes for residents to enjoy.

“After a challenging couple of years, the Advent calendar is a great way to bring positivity to the community and to remind everyone to shop local this festive season.”

Join in by checking the Littlehampton Town Council Facebook page each day from 9am. You will have until 4pm to enter and you must be aged 18 or over and live in Littlehampton to qualify.

Details of all the festive activities can be found at www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/christmas21