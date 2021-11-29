Littlehampton Advent Calendar: Daily December prizes exclusively for Littlehampton residents
The exclusive Littlehampton Advent Calendar will go live this week, offering the town’s residents the chance to win some fantastic prizes, donated by local businesses.
The virtual calendar has been organised by Littlehampton Town Council exclusively for Littlehampton residents, with doors being opened each day from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 24.
Each day will reveal an exciting prize, like restaurant vouchers, festive hampers, jewellery sets and an overnight stay in an exclusive Littlehampton apartment.
There are 23 chances for people to win and residents can also take part in festive activities, including free events in High Street funded by the Welcome Back Fund and a traditional beach walk on Christmas Eve.
Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the community resources committee, said: “I am delighted that local businesses have supported the town council in creating a Christmas Advent calendar full of prizes for residents to enjoy.
“After a challenging couple of years, the Advent calendar is a great way to bring positivity to the community and to remind everyone to shop local this festive season.”
Join in by checking the Littlehampton Town Council Facebook page each day from 9am. You will have until 4pm to enter and you must be aged 18 or over and live in Littlehampton to qualify.
Details of all the festive activities can be found at www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/christmas21
Prizes have been donated by 47 Mussel Row, BadSaint Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, Bah-Humbug Sweets, Crafters Corner, East Beach Café, Edge By the Sea, Forget Me Not, Harbour Park, Hutchinson Holiday Homes, Jones & Co Salon Hair and Beauty, L Guess Jewellers, Mewsbrook Park Café, Morrisons, Peppermint Candles, Pier Road Coffee & Art, Quality Textiles, Raire Hairdressing, The Arun View Inn, The Boathouse in the Marina, The Flower Shop, Way Out There and Back, and Windmill Cinema.