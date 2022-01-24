We are the area’s leading social care charity and offer a range of services that help and support people with learning disabilities, children with additional needs, people living with dementia and older people.

We are undergoing a period of change at Guild Care and are refocusing our strategy for the next five years to better build upon our core BELIEF values. These values are – Brave, Engaging, Loving, Integrity, Everyone Matters and Free to be Me. They capture the spirit of Guild Care and everything we stand for.

Alongside this new strategy comes a new vision, in which we believe that all people in need of care should live fulfilling, safe and secure lives. We will achieve this by ensuring our support and services are accessible, effective, and lovingly delivered. While we aim to make a difference in various ways, our two key areas of impact will be minimising social isolation and reducing the social stigma around receiving care and support.

Guild Care believes everyone in need of care should be able to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives

I am very excited to announce that we are looking for an exceptional person to join our board of trustees. As an organisation, we are always looking to improve and we are now hoping to strengthen our board with someone with experience of older people’s care and support, specifically with experience of care home operations. You may have gained this experience in any sector but will join us with solid experience and the ability to translate that into strategic oversight.

You will be joining a passionate and dedicated team at a pivotal and exciting time in our charity’s history as we look beyond Covid with renewed energy to make a significant impact on the lives of people in the local community. It is more important than ever that we include the voices of the people we support and care for, ensuring that our plans and work meet real needs.

As a Guild Care trustee, you would have the responsibility of ensuring that our organisation applies its resources exclusively in the pursuit of the objectives of the charity. As part of that responsibility, you would need to actively contribute to the work of the board by helping set the strategic direction and supporting organisational development. The board of trustees is also responsible for providing challenge and scrutiny of the senior leadership team in a positive and supportive environment.

Antonia Hopkins, chair of Guild Care board of trustees

Being a Guild Care trustee at a time when the health and social care systems are under so much pressure is a challenge, but also an incredible opportunity to help inform and shape improvements, change, and reform.

If you share our values, commitment and passion to provide the best possible services where the people we care for and support are at the centre, we would be delighted to hear from you. We are aiming to hold interviews for this position in early March, so please do get in touch.

If you would like an informal discussion about Guild Care and this exciting opportunity to join our board of trustees, our chief executive Alex Brooks-Johnson would be pleased to speak to you. For more information on Guild Care’s values and this opportunity, please visit www.guildcare.org/trustee.