Food and drink makers offered fast-track route to selling in Morrisons

A team of experts has been assembled to find brands with game-changing, innovative products that need a helping hand to get to the main stage.

The supermarket launched Growing British Brands to offer small firms across the country the potential to sell their products in all its 497 stores, as well as listings in other parts of the business, including Morrisons.com, Food Boxes and wholesale channels like Amazon.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said: “Wouldn’t it be great to get local food and drink makers selling at Littlehampton?”

Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn would love to see local entrepreneurs benefit from the new programme

Successful applicants will also be offered promotional plans and favourable payment terms to help them scale up.

The formal programme follows a strong response to a recent call to arms from Morrisons chief executive David Potts, who encouraged British entrepreneurs with ‘the next big thing’ to get in touch.

Mr Potts said: “There are thousands of people with great ideas but getting them to market at scale is often a long, risky and complicated process.

“Morrisons started with just one shop over 100 years ago and is now one of Britain’s biggest retailers. We know and understand the entrepreneurial spirit and want to play our full part in helping the next generation of British brands quickly reach national distribution.”