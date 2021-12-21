Families in the Rustington area will receive the Christmas gifts this week, following the second year of the Delivering Joy campaign.

The initiative saw almost 20,000 gifts donated through Dunelm across the UK in 2020 and the company is on track to donate even more gifts this year.

Ellen Oakley, store manager at Dunelm Rustington, said: “It has been another challenging year for many and with the support of our customers, Dunelm is committed to helping those within our local communities who are less fortunate this Christmas.

Staff from Dunelm Rustington with donated gifts

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers who have generously given gifts to help spread joy this Christmas to those that would have otherwise gone without.”

Shoppers were asked to select a gift tag in store, detailing the age, gender and interests of a recipient, and purchased gifts were then dropped off at donation points.

The gifts were presented to a team from Family Support Work at the Rustington store on Friday.

Tonie Martin from Dunelm handing over the donations to Jacqui Child, left, and Maxine from the charity Family Support Work