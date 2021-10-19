Community Chest Awards - Littlehampton Shopmobility boosted by £2,500 cheque

The annual ceremony took place on Thursday, October 8. Community Chest Awards Evening 2021: Sussex winners revealed

The awards, which are run by family brewer Hall and Woodhouse, in connection with Sussex Newspapers, are in their 20th year. This year, Sussex-based charities took home just under £25,000.

On its website, the award-winning charity said it is a 'real asset' within the community and delivers a high level of services. It now has a fleet of new mobility scooters of differing sizes to suit its members.

Littlehampton Shopmobility took home a cheque of £2,500 at the Community Chest Awards ceremony. Photo: Phil Westlake

Chairman Alan Gammon said the grant will go ‘a long way towards’ the charity’s recovery after the pandemic, adding: “We wish to thank the brewery and their customers for the generous award to the charity.

“The pandemic took its toll on our finances.