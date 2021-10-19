Community Chest Awards - Littlehampton Shopmobility boosted by £2,500 cheque
Littlehampton Shopmobility took home a cheque of £2,500 at the Community Chest Awards ceremony.
The annual ceremony took place on Thursday, October 8. Community Chest Awards Evening 2021: Sussex winners revealed
The awards, which are run by family brewer Hall and Woodhouse, in connection with Sussex Newspapers, are in their 20th year. This year, Sussex-based charities took home just under £25,000.
On its website, the award-winning charity said it is a 'real asset' within the community and delivers a high level of services. It now has a fleet of new mobility scooters of differing sizes to suit its members.
Chairman Alan Gammon said the grant will go ‘a long way towards’ the charity’s recovery after the pandemic, adding: “We wish to thank the brewery and their customers for the generous award to the charity.
“The pandemic took its toll on our finances.
“The charity has essential services and worked by taking telephone bookings all through the lockdowns to enable our customers to access the shops.”