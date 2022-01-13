Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz is keen to give a good home to toys that are easy to clean and safe for children.

Husband-and-wife team James and Echo Stone, who own the chain of American-style diners, have a policy of recycling and repurposing when they can.

James said: “We don’t buy anything new unless we have to.”

Painting the old HSBC bank vault as a child safe room for the new Bangerz 'n' Burgerz restaurant coming to Rustington next month. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112301

They are making the most of the fact they have taken over the old HSBC and are turning the original bank vault into a brilliant child play area, calling it a ‘safe space’.

No cuddly toys can be accepted but other donations can be dropped off at 144-146 The Street, Rustington, next to Specsavers.

Everything will be health and safety checked before the restaurant officially opens on February 14.