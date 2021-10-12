The annual Community Chest Awards took place last night with Littlehampton Child Contact Centre pocketing a generous donation of £500.

The awards, which is run by brewer Hall and Woodhouse, are in its 20th year and this year Sussex based charities took home just under £25,000.

Award winners from The Community Chest celebrate their donations

The Littlehampton based children's charity provides a safe, friendly and neutral place where the children of separated families are able to spend time with one or both parents, and even other family members.