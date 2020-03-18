Campaign against Barclays bank closure in Goring gains momentum

Campaigners are asking Barclays to re-think its plan to close the firm’s Goring branch.

The bank in Goring Road is due to shut on April 17. A campaign is being led by Conservative candidate for Marine Ward Gavin Poole has nearly 200 signatures so far and is growing in support.

Campaigners are asking Barclays to re-think its plan to close the firm's Goring branch, led by Conservative candidate Gavin Poole.

He said: “This closure represents an unacceptable degradation of the high streets and an unwelcome blow to local residents and businesses who rely on this branch for essential banking services.”

Conservative councillor Edward Crouch has written to Barclay’s head of banking services calling for the closure to be halted and the needs of residents to be given greater consideration. He said: “We recognise that Barclays as a private business can do as they please, but residents feel strongly that they have not been heard, let alone listened to.”

See www.change.org/savebarclaysgoringroad

The closure decision was announced back in January.