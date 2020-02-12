Café chain to open branch in Worthing town centre

A café chain will be opening a branch in Worthing town centre.

Boston Tea Party is opening in the site of the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Montague Place, Worthing, that closed in 2018.

The site of the new Boston Tea Party in Montague Place, Worthing

The Bristol-based independent chain is set to start renovating the Victorian building with an planned opening date in May.

The company said it would create 30 new jobs for the town in the process and will be its 24th branch and second in West Sussex after it opened a café in Chichester.

Once completed, it will seat 150 inside and out.

CEO and co-owner Sam Roberts said: “We put the company purpose of 'Making Things Better' at the centre of everything we do. We’re excited to bring a bit of this magic to Worthing in time for summer. We want every BTP to be a friendly and welcoming space for the whole community to enjoy.

A Boston Tea Party branch in Bath

"Whether you bring the family for brunch or pop in to grab a takeaway coffee (bring your reusable cup!) you’ll leave knowing you’ve done a little bit of good too.”

Boston Tea Party brands itself as a family-friendly cafe that serves up a range of ethically sourced food and drink, including breakfasts served all day, lunches and homemade cakes alongside specialty coffees, loose-leaf teas and homemade smoothies and juices.

It also grabbed headlines on June 1, 2018, when it banned single-use coffee cups from its cafés - the first chain in the UK to do so. According to Boston Tea Party, it has saved 270,000 cups from ending up as landfill.

Customers can bring a reusable cup, borrow one from the fully refundable cup loan scheme or buy one from £4.25 - a subsidised price which includes the first drink for free.

Boston Tea Party is currently recruiting to fill management, front of house, chef and barista positions. Those interested should send a current CV and a covering letter including the position being applied for to tiffany@bostonteaparty.co.uk.