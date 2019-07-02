Bosses give reason for Worthing gym closure

The reason a Worthing gym is set to close later this month has been given.

Nuffield Health, which runs the health centre at Northbrook MET College in Broadwater, has blamed ‘local low-cost competition’.

Members were told the gym would shut at the end of July in an unexpected email sent at the end of June. read our original story here

A joint statement from Nuffield Health and the college given to the Herald reads: “We can confirm Nuffield Health will no longer be running the gym at Northbrook MET College. All members have been informed.

“We regret the disruption this will cause members, but the gym is no longer viable in the face of local low-cost competition. We are working with staff at the gym to relocate them to alternative Nuffield Health sites.”

The gym, which also runs fitness classes, will open for the last time on July 31.