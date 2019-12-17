Barabee creates a buzz in Littlehampton for The Flower Shop Christmas event

The Flower Shop in Littlehampton had a full day for its annual Christmas event, raising money for St Barnabas House hospice.

Michelle Bly, head designer, said it was a lot of work but well worth it as £550 was raised for the hospice.

Michelle said: “We had a full day. In the morning, we sold raffle tickets to win an array of prizes, including lots of festive flowers and plants. We had a lucky square board for a chance to win a Christmas hamper and lucky envelopes to win instant prizes, most of which had been hand crafted by members of staff.

“We enjoyed serving seasonal refreshments to lots of lovely people who came along to support us.

“In the afternoon, we had a special guest, Barnabee the bee from St Barnabas House. Barnabee helped us give out free presents to all the children on their way home from school.

“Barnabee created quite a buzz in Wick, as well as lots of smiles. Then to end the day, we did a Christmas wreath making demonstration and drew our raffle.

“I can’t thank enough everyone who contributed. It was a lot of hard work but so worthwhile to have such a positive day, making so many people happy and achieving such a brilliant result for St Barnabas House.

“It is so important to me to show our thanks to everyone, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The wreath making demonstration was a new addition to the annual event, extending it into the evening.