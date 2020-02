Arundel Brownies and Rainbows went shopping to learn about meal planning and the cost of food.

The children from 1st Arundel visited Morrisons Littlehampton with leader Rachel Stanford.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, with 1st Arundel Rainbows

She said: “The Rainbows had to think of a meal for £5 and the Brownies had to come up with a three-course meal for £5 in groups. Then they went shopping.

“All the food has gone in the food box for Littlehampton and District Foodbank.”

She thanked Alison Whitburn, the store’s community champion, for her support.