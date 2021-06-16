Arun businesses urged to apply for Covid support grants

The money – including start-up grants, greener business grants, LEAP grants and grants to help companies establish an online presence – could see dozens of businesses benefit to the tune of £10,000.

During a meeting of the economic committee, leader Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) shared his frustration that some businesses were not aware of the help available to them – especially those hit hardest by the pandemic.

He said: “We have seen throughout Arun and throughout the entire country that there are, sadly, empty shops and there are businesses that have suffered in this last year.

Littlehampton High Street. Pic Steve Robards

“What these grants will do is really help drive forward the businesses and local economy.

“I’m absolutely delighted that the Conservative government has made this money available to us and that the council is delivering it to businesses across the district.”

Appealing for people to spread the word, he added: “It’s not often you get the council saying we’ve got some money and we want to just give it to you.

“That’s what Arun wants to do – we want to support our businesses in the district.”

There are £100,000 of start-up grants waiting to be claimed, with firms allowed a maximum of £2,000.

The greener business grants pot stretches to £200,000, with a maximum claim of £10,000.

There are £100,000 of LEAP grants available, with a maximum of £2,500 per company.

And the Get Online & Upgrade pot has £100,000, with grants to a maximum of £2,500 ready to go.

Firms can only apply once to each pot and can apply for a maximum of £10,000.

A further £20,000 has been placed in a retail support package, £15,000 set aside for a networking ‘restart’ event in November and £65,000 for future opportunities.

The grants will be distributed on a first come first served basis. As the money has to be spent by March 31 2022, businesses are advised to apply before the end of February 2022.