Angela’s Swim School finalist for National Family Business Awards 2019

Angela’s Swim School, which has classes in Littlehampton, has been named as a finalist for the National Family Business Awards 2019.

Angela Wilson, chief executive, is a former Team GB member, international and Commonwealth swimmer. She started the swim school in 2002 with her mother, also a former Commonwealth swimmer, and in 2014 she franchised.

She said: “I’m proud to run a family business and since starting with a handful or clients over 20 years ago, my mother and I and the team we have developed have taught thousands to swim.

“Although our business has grown tremendously over the years, I believe it still retains that personal touch and is true to the family values which we hold so dear.”

Darryl Burroughs owns the Sussex franchise, based at White Meadows Primary Academy, offering small group and private swimming lessons for all ages and abilities.

Swimstylers is a character-led swimming programme, created by Angela to take children from complete beginner to swimming 1,500m.

She feels everyone needs to learn to swim properly, which she says is a mile, to be water safe.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates extraordinary family-owned businesses in the UK, will be held at Wembley Stadium on July 13th .

More than 100 finalists will go head-to-head across ten categories, judged by an independent panel.