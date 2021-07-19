Worthing’s Hurly-burly Theatre returns to the stage

Hurly-burly

They will be back to business on Thursday, July 29.

Company spokeswoman Gill Medway said: “Dark theatres, empty concert halls and silent music venues up and down the country, they all bear witness to a dreadful 15 months suffered not only by performers but by audiences, too.

“With no proper productions happening since March last year, there’s been no chance to see any Shakespeare, a favourite musical show or a gig performed by your number-one band.

“It’s all been pretty grim, to put it mildly because nothing beats a live show.

“Actors, singers and dancers have all been waiting in the wings – ready for that moment when the curtain rises, the lights come on and they step out onto the stage once more.

“And Hurly-burly Theatre is no exception. Based at The Ardington Hotel in Worthing where we have performed for the past five years, we’re now delighted to be back with a brand-new show.

“Virtual shows are no substitute for the real thing, happening right there, in a real space, in real time, right in front of you.

“We were lucky enough to squeeze in a socially-distanced Christmas performance in the hotel’s Indigo Restaurant last December, keeping to all the safety rules, of course. And now we’re excited to present Crazy Little Thing, a cornucopia of literary frolics on a romantic theme. Because, as we emerge from lockdown, we all need a little hug, don’t we?”

This rehearsed reading has two performances, on Thursday, July 29 – at 12 noon followed by lunch and 6.30pm followed by dinner.

The show features five actors: James Summers, Liz Downes, Jane Ware, Gill Medway and Russ Bravo, whom many will know from Matt’s Comedy Club.

“It’s a slight departure from our usual format,” explains Gill.

“But our audiences will be delighted to know that we’ll be returning later in the year with a triple bill of new plays.

“And we can hardly wait to welcome everyone back!”