The circus heads to Lancing and Hastings

Spokeswoman Asia Saiwcka said: “From the producers of the some of the world’s finest circuses comes a brand new show specially created for a exclusive UK tour: Continental Circus Berlin with an amalgamation of brilliant circus acts, music and real youthful energy, incorporating fantastic performers from all over the world. In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created, the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the circus-goer literally cannot believe their eyes.