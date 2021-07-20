The circus heads to Hove

Zippos Circus

They will visit Hove Lawns, BN3 2WW, from July 29-August 15.

Spokesman Chris Barltrop said: “Carnival is presented by multi-talented Brazilian showman, comic, acrobat and aerialist Paulo Dos Santos, who stands at just over a metre tall. Charismatic Paulo has been with Zippos Circus for several years and is beloved by audiences young and old. This will be his first year as ringmaster on the show, a testament to his popularity.

“Paulo presents a fast-moving spectacle like no other as astonishing acrobats and aerialists, comics and daredevil motorcyclists come together from all corners of the world for this year’s colourful production.

“Returning by popular demand will be the famous Globe of Speed with its team of daring Brazilian motorcyclists performing high velocity stunts, plus amazingly elastic tumblers from Kenya; nail-biting knife-throwing from the Czech Republic; hand-balancing from the Garcia family featuring their talented teenage sons; high jinx from the pilot and his passenger in their old-time flying machine; and adrenaline-inducing skills courtesy of the astonishing Wheel of Steel.

“The show will comply with all Covid-19 health and safety measures including socially-distanced seating within household/party bubbles in the well-ventilated big top.”