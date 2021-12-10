Take a look inside Chichester's Pinocchio rehearsals

Last year’s Pinocchio was cut short when lockdown descended on Christmas Eve. But it is back again for 2021 and aiming to complete its run. In these images you can take a look inside the Pinocchio rehearsals. All photos by Richard Gibbons. Pinocchio is at Chichester Festival Theatre from December 18-January 1. Tickets from the CFT.
Geppetto the boatmaker tosses aside a piece of wood; it’s only good for the fire. To his amazement, a voice answers him back. Geppetto picks up the wood and begins to carve – and a small wooden boy is revealed. A puppet which he names Pinocchio.
