Shakespeare... but with a genuinely drunk actor on stage

They are at the New Theatre Royal Portsmouth on 3rd November 2021

A spokesman said: “Sh!t-faced Shakespeare is the hilarious combination of an entirely serious adaptation of a Shakespearean classic, with an entirely sh!t-faced cast member.

“With one cast member selected at random and given four hours to drink before every show, this is classical theatre as it was always meant to be seen: with a gin in one hand, a cup of wine in the other and a flagon of ale in the other…

“An age-old vendetta between two powerful families erupts into bloodshed.

“A group of masked Montagues gate-crash a Capulet party. A young lovesick Romeo Montague falls instantly in love with Juliet Capulet.

“The two plan to marry, but their families ain’t having it. Then for reasons best known to herself Juliet, follows the friar’s supremely ill-advised plot and fakes her own death. The rest of the story, as you no doubt know, does not go well for our ill-fated lovebirds.

“Featuring sozzled star-crossed lovers, a tipsy Tybalt, muddled masquerade balls and squiffy street fights, audiences are invited to settle in for a pint or two and raise a glass with Sh!t-faced Shakespeare as they present the classic combination of a Tetris-ed together Shakespeare script, a six pack of professional actors and a luge of booze.

“What could possibly go right?”