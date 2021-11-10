From Aladdin to Sleeping Beauty, Pinocchio to Jack and the Beanstalk there is something for everyone - oh yes there is...
Here is a selection of some that are on in Sussex. ..
1.
Beauty and the Beast at Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing. It stars Strictly's Robin Windsor, Emmerdale's Sapphire Elia. It is from on from November 26, 2021 until January 2, 2022.
2.
Sleeping Beauty is on at Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne from Friday, December 10, 2021 until Sunday, January 9, 2022.
3.
Robin Hood, White Rock Theatre in Hastings is on December 15, until December 31 2021. Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole is Robin Hood. with Hastings favourite panto comic Ben Watson as Will Scarlett.
4.
Aladdin is the panto at Ropetackle Centre in Shoreham from December 10 until December 31, 2021.