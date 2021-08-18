Magic Mike The Arena Tour is coming to Brighton next year. Picture: Peter Brew-Bevan mmacm

With more dancers, bigger numbers and more spectacle than ever before, this will be the first time a live performance of Magic Mike has ever been staged outside of an intimate, cabaret-style space.

The Arena Tour will open in Belfast on May 6, with new cities Hull, Brighton Bournemouth and Cardiff added to the tour, joining

Glasgow, Aberdeen, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and finishing in Birmingham.

Following two hugely successful films starring Channing Tatum and the hit Live show at the Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London, the show’s producers and creative team felt it was time to develop a new Magic Mike production to bring to people in other parts of the UK to celebrate the rebirth of live entertainment.

Magic Mike Live Co-Director Alison Faulk said, “This is not Magic Mike Live with more seats. Our arena tour is something totally different. After a year of isolation and frustration, we want to give women something that makes them feel alive again… a sort of celebratory revival that makes them want to stand on their chairs, dance with their friends and feel connected to each other. The show is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of togetherness, sexuality and freedom that only an arena can hold. We want our guys to give our fans the best night of their lives with a party they’ll never forget.”

Conceived by Channing Tatum and co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, Magic Mike Live, which has already wowed over 200,000 people in London alone and almost 750,000 worldwide, is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London’s Leicester Square in November, 2018.

Magic Mike The Arena Tour is a new project that builds on the dance, spectacle and fun of the much-loved films and London show. The show’s producers said it will be a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up.

A group of extraordinary artists from around the world will perform a sultry dance and acrobatic spectacular on an incredible scale. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, will be presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world. The Arena Tour will feature an elaborate series of stages and runways spanning the length of the arena floor, punctuated by massive screens, incredible visual effects, a live DJ, and of course some of the hottest, most talented male dancers in the world.

The show is on Wednesday, May 18, at the Brighton Centre.

Tickets are on general sale now, priced from £55.00.