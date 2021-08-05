Attila The Stockbroker launches new book in Shoreham

Poet Attila The Stockbroker

Tickets are available at https://ropetacklecentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873623968?_ga=2.33844001.1848299723.1628187455-301640563.1618299260

Exploding into public consciousness in the early 1980s via two John Peel sessions and a Melody Maker front cover, poet, musician, journalist and political activist, Attila The Stockbroker, has spent forty years touring the world performing his unique brand of spoken word, poetry and music.

Having played almost four thousand gigs in 24 countries, releasing countless books and records along the way, Attila’s Collected Works has just been published by Cherry Red Books, the book arm of the celebrated independent record label which released his early 80s albums and his 2015 autobiography ‘Arguments Yard.’

'Heart On My Sleeve' brings together Attila's collected poems and lyrics, celebrating the fortieth anniversary of his first appearance and a lifetime doing what he loves. All his early political punk poetry classics are here, the likes of 'A Bang And A Wimpy', 'Russians In The DHSS' and 'Contributory Negligence', alongside more recent favourites such as 'Asylum-Seeking Daleks', 'Poison Pensioner' and 'The Bible According to Rupert Murdoch'.