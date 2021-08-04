Chichester: weekend of open-air cinema coming up

In The Heights

The festival will offer 21 days of “fantastic film” between August 6-29.

Founded by artistic director Roger Gibson, the 29th Chichester International Film Festival is a 21-day independent film festival covering previews and premieres of UK, American, European and world cinema. It includes features, documentaries, animation and indie films from Europe (East and West), as well as talks and Q&As with film-makers, tutors, actors, producers and critics.

It was postponed last year due to the pandemic but is set for a vibrant return.

Kicking off the open-air screenings is South Pacific, Friday, August 6, 8.45pm (gates open 7.30pm)

As Roger says: “When a young American nurse from Little Rock meets a handsome and mysterious French estate owner on a South Pacific island during World War Two, they find refuge from the battles around them as romance blooms.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote many great musicals, but the score of South Pacific is one of the strongest, producing many old standards. It will be presented in a newly-restored digital version on our huge outdoor screen.”