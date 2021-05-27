New Worthing exhibition with a charitable twist

Diane Bailey left Alison Tyldesley right

Wild and Free at Colonnade House, Warwick Street, Worthing runs from May 25-29, opening times 10am to 5pm daily.

Spokesman Joe Cox said: “After a year of cancelled shows and gallery closures, Alison Tyldesley and Diane Bailey are again exhibiting their vibrant paintings and prints and are contributing to the local charity Superstar Arts.

“They are donating a whole wall of art works which will be available to purchase and all profits will go to the charity.

“These paintings will all be very reasonably priced, at least half their usual gallery prices.”

Joe added: “Superstar Arts are based in Worthing, delivering creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities, giving life-changing experiences to participants, parents and families.

“Members of the charity are excited to be part of the exhibition which will include beautiful handmade items from the Superstar Arts shop.

“The exhibition provides an opportunity to view and purchase new work from the artists as well as bagging an artistic bargain and supporting an extremely worthwhile local charity.

“New work in this show features Alison’s luminous sea and landscapes and Diane’s vivid and engaging wildlife paintings and prints.”