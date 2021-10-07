Felpham Art Group back in Arundel

WINNING SMILES: ERIC BOBBY

Spokesman John King said: “Doors open at 10am and close at 5pm.

“There will be more than 200 paintings for sale and as many art cards.

“We are hoping that visitors will be having thoughts of Christmas presents on their minds.

“The venue again will be well ventilated and refreshments will also be available.

“The summer exhibition proved to be one of our most successful exhibitions ever where paintings were judged by the well-known artist Sharon Hurst.”

John added: “The visitors also had a chance to nominate their favourite painting, and the maximum votes cast were for Eric Bobby’s superb painting entitled The Watercress Line, a wonderful mixed media painting of a magnificent 9F steam engine, the workhorse of yesteryear.

“The Felpham Art Group also support their adopted charity The Friends of the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital.

“The War Memorial Hospital also houses the art group’s free-to-enter art exhibition that is open to all 24 hours a day every day of the year and refreshed every three months.”

In the summer show, Lin Biffin’s painting Tranquility was the first to receive the president’s award with the comment ‘wonderful tones and simplicity.’