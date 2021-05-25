Father and daughter exhibit at Chichester's Oxmarket Gallery

Polly Alizarin Harvey

Giles Harvey and Polly Alizarin Harvey.

Giles is based near Guildford, Surrey and Polly lives and works in Frome, Somerset.

Polly said: “This exhibition shows different approaches to collage and printmaking.”

Giles has combined techniques of collage, screen printing, lithography and mono printing. His abstract series explores the relationship between colour, shape and perception of space through use of line and colour blends. Subjects are based on landscape, weaving, recycling, rubbish and ruins.

Polly works using paper collage: hand-painted papers, scissors and glue. Influenced by British customs and traditions, she retells everyday stories using bold shapes, bright colours and contrasting textures.

Giles studied fine art at Farnham College of Art; it was there that he first became aware of photography and photo screen printing as a medium for expressing his interest in abstraction. He went on to gain a BA in art history, specialising in modern and Renaissance art alongside lecturing and teaching in both colleges and schools.

Giles has exhibited widely in the south-east and London; in 2015 Giles won first prize in the Surrey Open Photography exhibition at the LightBox Gallery in Woking.