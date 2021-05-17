Chichester artist Ghislaine Davis offers Oxmarket exhibition

Work by Ghislaine Davis

“The exhibition is of oil paintings and watercolours from Norway, France and the area around Chichester.

“There are motifs from where I have lived from my husband’s photographs who is a keen amateur photographer.

“After visiting my husband’s sister in Canada, I was introduced to the Canadian Group of Seven who have been a constant influence for their use of colours, light and winter landscapes.

“Living in Norway gave plenty of opportunity to paint snowscapes that really interested me. The interesting skies and seascapes in the Chichester area have also been an inspiration as in the west of Norway. Since I came to Chichester, I have been a member of a Tuesday morning watercolour group. As participant in the Art Trail and ad hoc exhibitions in the library and The Oxmarket I have had a lot of positive appreciation of my work including those who have my pictures on their walls.

“The paintings on the walls at St Richards Hospital also are well appreciated and one of The Chichester Cross will be The Snowdrop Trust Christmas card.”

Ghislaine added: “I was born in France and went to school in Boulogne sur Mer and went to the Ecole des Beaux Arts and learnt to draw and paint in watercolour and learned to paint in oils just practising by myself, being inspired by impressionism.