Win family tickets to the circus!

Ten family tickets are up for grabs as Jay Millers Circus heads to Selsey (July 22-26).

The tickets are valid for any day and are for four people each.

Spokesman Jon Miller said: “2017 is a very special year for all at Jay Millers Circus as it celebrates its 30th anniversary tour.”

To win tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Jay Millers Circus in the subject line or write to Jay Millers Circus, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midday on July 19. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed.

Jon said: “The array of talent presented in this year’s production includes our international ringmaster Mitchell Pitch direct from Australia; the Salvadors, sky high globe walkers for the first time with Jay Millers; Duo Miller, whirlwind roller skaters performing on a platform less than 2 metres in diameter; and from Spain Alexander & Tamara with whirlwind manipulation. With new routines for your delight & amazement, the Duo Vakal return from the Ukraine & the gorgeous Miss Zsofia graces aloft the Rotating Moon.

“Combining their talents, from the UK & Hungary, displaying upon the vertical pole, are the Duo Molnar who will captivate you with their strength & dexterity. Back by popular demand, it's our lovable madcap & zany clown, Peppi. No one knows what's in store when he appears, so watch out and prepare to be entertained as laughter is his speciality! All this and with a special presentation from Beauty & the Beast, there is definitely something for all ages!

Fun and entertainment for all the family. These are the two main factors of this, our 30th anniversary show, so join in and experience the atmosphere of pure circus!

“To avoid any disappointment Book Early! Telephone 07976 655180 or book on site from Friday, July 21 from 9.30am or http://www.jaymillerscircus.co.uk/tickets.html.”

