WICK WEEK: Knight Rider excitement

Wick Village Traders Association has received some exciting news this morning.

As Wick Week continues, the association has discovered that the finale will be even grander than it expected.

Scott Ramsey, social media and marketing manager, said: “Today we have received some exciting news. This Saturday, August 5, we will be joined by a talking replica KITT car from the 80s classic TV show Knight Rider.”

The car will be on display during the Wick Village 80s Day at Wick Hall, Wick Street, from 11am to 2pm, when there is a jumble sale and pet show, and from 3pm to 5pm, when there is a family disco.

This community event will be held on the last day of Wick Week. The break between 2pm and 3pm will be for the Village Hall to be prepared for the disco.

The jumble sale is free to enter and the disco is £1 for adults, 50p children.

Entries to the pet show need to be pre-booked and parents are required to stay if children are entering their pets. Contact Wick Information Centre on 01903 734759 to book and for more information.

Food from a sizzling barbecue and other refreshments will be available to purchase.

For the full Wick Week programme, visit www.wickweek.org or contact Wick Information Centre.