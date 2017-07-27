Wick Week has something for everyone

Music, sport, entertainment, food and fun are guaranteed during Wick Week.

The festival launches on Saturday with a vintage fair and car display. It runs until Saturday, August 5, following the Wick Week tradition of taking place in the first week of the school holidays.

Steve Hodgson prepares one of his vintage cars, a 1924 Austin 7 Chummy, for the Wick Week vintage fair and car display on Saturday. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Funded by Littlehampton Town Council and supported by volunteers from many organisations, Wick Week is an eight-day celebration for the community and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

Ian Buckland, chairman of the town council’s community resources committee, said: “Wick Week is a fantastic community festival where people of all ages come together to enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

“Many of the activities are free or low cost, it’s a great opportunity to try something new.”

A wide range of activities are on offer, showcasing the outstanding groups and organisations that serve the area. From a baby disco to a family film night and computer tuition for the over-50s, there is something for everyone.

Littlehampton historian Roger Butterworth, right, with volunteer Danny Surridge, who helped organise A Short Walk Around Old Wick. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Those involved include Wick Information Centre, Wick Village Traders Association, Arun Community Church, Project 82, The Keystone Centre, Freedom Leisure and The Littlehampton Academy.

Wick Week vintage fair and car display will be held at the Wick Hall, in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on Saturday from 11am to 2pm. Entrance is 50p for adults, children free.

There will be live music, a free raffle, scrumptious cakes, children’s games, a bouncy castle, Punch and Judy, and a vintage car and motorbike display.

Littlehampton historian Roger Butterworth will lead a free walk, called A Short Walk Around Old Wick, on Monday at 2pm. It starts at Wick Information Centre and will take people through Wick Village as Roger talks about the rich history of the area.

Danny Surridge, a volunteer who has helped organise the walk, said: “One of the highlights of the walk is Leila Cottage. It’s one of Wick Village’s oldest buildings and dates back to 1719.

“It’s thatched and was originally used as a smith’s forge. Roger Butterworth will be leading the walks and has a great knowledge of the area and will be on hand to ask any questions.”

Programmes detailing all of the events will be available in and around Littlehampton. Visit www.wickweek.org for more information or follow Wick Week on Facebook.