What’s on this week: September 8 to 15

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Thursday, September 8

DURRINGTON

MARKET: Durrington Country Market in the Church Hall, New Road, Durrington, from 10am to 11am every Thursday. Wide selection of other savouries, cakes and preserves as well as home grown vegetables, fruit, flowers and plants. Seasonal hand-crafted items are also appearing, so do come along, look around and talk to the producers. Stay and relax with a cup of tea or coffee.

LITTLEHAMPTON

MUSIC: Stage 4 Productions UK presents The Sounds of Stage & Screen, presenting in concert all your favourite songs from the West End musicals and silver screen. Tickets £12.50 each or £10.50 for concessions, students or senior citizens. Doors open 6.30pm, show starts 7.45pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or email: windmill@freedom-leisure.co.uk for more information.

WORTHING

FILM: Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm, 8pm. Sausage Party (15) – 6.05pm, 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

FILM: Café Society (12A) – 1pm, 6pm, 8.15pm. Julieta (15) – 3.15pm, 6.15pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 4pm. Nick Cave: One More Time with Feeling (18) – 9pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Friday, September 9

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 6pm. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (15) – 8pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

WORTHING

FILM: Julieta (15) – 12.45pm. Café Society (12A) – 1.15pm, 5.45pm. Anthropoid (15) – 3pm, 6pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3.30pm, 9pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Ben-Hur (12A) – 3.15pm, 8pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3.20pm, 6pm. Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm. Sausage Party (15) – 8.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

STAGE: Paines Plough present Every Brilliant Thing, a play by award-winning playwright Duncan Macmillan. Time: 8pm. Venue: The Denton, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Price: £14, Concessions £12, Friends £10, Students £10. Box office: 01903 206 206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Saturday, September 10

DURRINGTON

EVENT: Coffee morning and grand raffle at The Pines day centre, Faraday close, Durrington. Plants and cake stall. 10am to midday.

FERRING

SHOW: Ferring Horticultural Society’s Autumn Flower Show at Ferring Village Hall. Doors open at 2.30pm. Entrance for visitors 50p (children free). Exhibits will include dahlias, chrysanthemums, roses and fruit and vegetables. Home craft and floral arrangements. Teas and homemade cakes available. Visitors very welcome.

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: The BFG (PG) – 3pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 5.30pm. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (15) – 7.30pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

SHOREHAM

COMEDY: Sami Stone Presents: Comedy Sans Frontieres. Starts 8.15pm, Tickets: £14 Advance, £16.50 on the door. Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham, BN43 5EG. Box office: 01273 464440 or visit www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

WORTHING

EVENT: Worthing Lions have partnered with the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) for a free prostate specific antigen (PSA) testing event. A simple blood sample can indicate, in most cases, the health of a man’s prostate. Although not a direct test for cancer if the reading is particularly high it can be an indicator as can changes in readings done annually. The test is for men aged 40 to 75. For more information contact the charity at www.pcaso.org. To book an appointment (which takes about five minutes) go to www.worthinglions.co.uk and click on PSA Testing for an email request or phone 0845 650 2555.

FILM: Finding Dory (U) – 10.15am (Saturday morning picture). Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 12.30pm, 2.45pm, 5pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 1.15pm. Anthropoid (15) – 3.30pm, 7.30pm. Café Society (12A) – 6pm, 8.15pm. Big Trouble in Little China (15) – 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 11am (weekend morning movie), 1.10pm, 3.30pm, 5.45pm. Finding Dory (U) – 11.15am (autistic only screening), 1.15pm. Ben-Hur (12A) – 3.30pm, 8.05pm. Bad Moms (15) – 6.10pm. Sausage Party (15) – 8.30pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Sunday, September 11

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: The BFG (PG) – 2pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 4.30pm. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (15) – 6.30pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

WORTHING

EVENT: If you would like to be in Worthing Scout and Guide 50th Anniversary Gang Show and are a present member of either the Worthing Scout or Guide movements, head come along to their first rehearsal on Sunday, September 11, at 2nd Worthing HQ, in Bruce Avenue, Worthing at 2.30pm. No previous experience necessary.

FILM: Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 10.15am, 12.30pm, 2.45pm, 5pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 1.15pm. Anthropoid (15) – 3.30pm, 7.30pm. Café Society (12A) – 6pm, 8.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 10.45am (weekend morning movie), 12.55pm, 3.10pm, 5.30pm. Finding Dory (U) – 10.45am (weekend morning movie), 12.50pm. Ben-Hur (12A) – 3.20pm, 7.50pm. Bad Moms (15) – 6pm. Sausage Party (15) – 8.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Monday, September 12

CHICHESTER

TALK: Arun & Chichester (Air) Enthusiasts Society (Air ACES) talk entitled ‘Working with Breitling – as an aviation project consultant’, presented by Melvyn James. 7pm for a 7.30pm start at the Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, PO19 7QL. Entrance for members is £3, guests £5 and under 16’s free. For further information about Air ACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk, or call David Batcock on 01243 823007.

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (15) – 6pm. Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 8pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

STEYNING

MEETING: Steyning Decorative and Fine Arts Society meeting at The Steyning Centre, opposite St Andrew’s Church, Church Street, Steyning. Annual membership fee is £36. Members and visitors (donation of £5) are welcome, with coffee at 10am followed by the meeting 10.30am to midday. For further information please call 01903 297553.

WORTHING

FILM: Julieta (15) – 1.15pm. Anthropoid (15) – 3.30pm, 8.15pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 4pm, 6pm (subtitled). Café Society (12A) – 11am (silver screen), 6.20pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Call 01903 206206 or visit: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 12pm (disability friendly), 3pm, 5.45pm. Ben-Hur (12A) – 12.15pm, 3pm, 7.45pm. Bad Moms (15) – 5.25pm. Sausage Party (15) – 8.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Tuesday, September 13

BARNHAM

COMPUTER: The Village Computer Club meets at Barnham Community Hall, Murrells Field, Yapton Road, Barnham, West Sussex, PO22 0AY on the third Tuesday of each month from 7.30pm to 10pm. Visitors £2. Free parking. Visit www.villagecomputerclub.org.uk or find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Village.computer.club

LANCING

BOWLS: Lancing & District Short Mat Bowls Club. Club night. Every Tuesday from 7pm to 9.30pm. Free tuition available. Beginners and bowlers welcome. At St Peter’s Church Hall, Bowness Avenue (off Western Road). Car park at rear. Bowls matched arranged. Call 01903 521310 for more information.

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 6pm. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (15) – 8pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

WORTHING

AUCTION: Worthing General Auctions, The Barn, adjacent to the English Martyrs Church, Goring Way, Worthing, BN12 4UD. Viewing is from 5pm until the auction starts at 6.30pm. Admission is £1 and commission is 10 per cent on the hammer price. 300 to 350 lots including furniture, collectables and jewellery. Hot food and drink available. All enquiries to Louise on 07941 828599.

DANCE: Ladybird Tappers. New tap dancing class. Did you used to dance or would you like to give it a try? Come along to our tap class at East Worthing Community Centre, Pages Lane, BN11 2NQ. Every Tuesday. Class starts 8.15pm. £5 for 45 minutes. For more information please ring Michelle on 07714 075305.

FILM: Julieta (15) – 1.15pm. Anthropoid (15) – 3.30pm, 6pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 4pm, 8.15pm. Café Society (12A) – 6.20pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Ben-Hur (12A) – 3.15pm, 8pm (subtitled). Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3.20pm, 6pm (subtitled). Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm. Sausage Party (15) – 8.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds in Portland Road Worthing we are pleased to present Afro Blue. The ever-popular Afro Blue is back! The band was formed by Paul Burnett-Kirk in January 2000 and the name comes from the 1959 album of Mongo Santamaria. It is going to be a different sounding Afro Blue tonight. They are going back to a style of band that Jimmy Smith led on the Hammond b3 organ in the late 50’s and 60’s with organ, percussion, tenor and guitar. The line-up tonight is Paul Burnett-Kirk on percussion, Andy Ferguson on tenor/flute, Tony Williams on guitar, Simon Robinson on organ and Malcolm Mortimore on drums. Plus a surprise guest. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

TALK: Worthing Friendship Centre welcome Richard Stockwell, from South Downs Filmmakers, at 7pm at Durrington Community Centre, for another of their exciting demonstrations of media expertise. Visitors are very welcome to attend. For more information please call Janet on 01903 700298.

-

Wednesday, September 14

BOTOLPHS

WALK: Worthing Holiday Fellowship Walking Club. A four-mile walk from Botolph’s car park, up the river to the three churches, finishing at Upper Beeding. For more information about the club’s walks and talks, please ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 245287.

DURRINGTON

BOWLS: Durrington Short Mat Bowls Club meets at Durrington Community Centre in Romany Road between 1.15pm and 4.15pm, every Wednesday. We are looking for experienced and beginner bowlers. Please call Allan Green on 01903 503627.

EAST PRESTON

FLOWERS: East Preston Floral Club meet at the Conservative Hall, Sea Road, East Preston at 7.30pm on the first Wednesday of each month. Flower arrangements are raffled at the end of each meeting. Visitors are ensured a warm welcome, so come and join the fun. Visit www.epfloralclub.co.uk for more information.

FERRING

BOWLS: Ferring Carpet Bowls. We would welcome new members, both experienced and beginners. We meet on Monday and/or Wednesday mornings and afternoons. For details contact Ron Pavier on 01903 502658.

GORING

CHOIR: The Rowland Singers Choral Society invite you to come and join them for an open rehearsal as they commence a new programme of music. Rehearsals are every Wednesday 7.30pm to 9.45pm at Goring United Reformed Church Hall, opposite the Worthing Leisure Centre in Goring. A simple voice test will be required for part allocation. For further information, contact Helen on helenbethemery@hotmail.com

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 2.45pm. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (15) – 4.45pm. NT live: The Deep Blue Sea (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

SHOREHAM

TALK: Find out more about eye conditions, including macular degeneration. Talks by Stella Black, regional manager of the Macular Society, and Kirsty Thompson, outreach worker with 4Sight. Northbourne Medical Centre, 193A Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, BN43 6BT. For more information email: northbournepatientgroup@gmail.com

STEYNING

CHOIR: Chanctonbury Chorus are performing an open rehearsal of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio from 7.45pm to 9.45pm. Everyone welcome. The chorus and orchestra will be performing the Oratorio on Saturday, November 26, at St Andrew and St Cuthman Church in Steyning. The choir meets every Wednesday at 7.45pm in the Drama Room at Steyning Grammar School, Church Street, Steyning. For further details contact Christine on 01903 815467.

WORTHING

DANCE: Beginners Adult Ballet Dance Classes, every Wednesday evening, at St Pauls Arts Centre, 55B Chapel Road, Worthing, call 07963 959262 or email: helenadot@aol.com

DANCE: Beginners Flamenco Classes for Adults and Children, every Wednesday evening in Worthing, call 07963 959262 or email: helenadot@aol.com

FILM: Julieta (15) – 1.15pm. Anthropoid (15) – 3.30pm, 8.15pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 4pm, 6pm. Café Society (12A) – 6.20pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Ben-Hur (12A) – 3.15pm, 8pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3.20pm, 6pm. Bad Moms (15) – 5.40pm. Sausage Party (15) – 8.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Thursday, September 15

DURRINGTON

TALK: Sussex Family History Group (SFHG) Worthing Meeting Centre talk entitled ‘Tracing Your London Ancestors’, presented by Jane Fox. 7pm for a 7.30pm start at The Pavilion, Field Place, Durrington, BN13 1NP. For further information on SFHG Worthing Meeting Centre talks email: john.chapman34@yahoo.co.uk

GORING

EVENT: Goring Library celebrates 60 years of service with a series of activities throughout the day and an exhibition of past photographs, books and films of the time. Toddler Time and Teddy Bear’s Picnic, 11am to midday, and Birthday Party, 2.30pm to 4pm. Both events are free to attend. No ticket required, just drop-in. Goring Library, Mulberry Lane, Goring, BN12 4NR. Call 01903 244300 or email: goring.library@westsussex.gov.uk for more information.

TALK: Goring Residents’ Association’s social programme starts with an entertaining talk by Dr Janet Pennington on ‘Steyning Scandals: secrets of a Sussex market town’. 7pm for 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church Hall ,Goring. Over-18’s only. Free to members and only £1.50 to non-members, payable on the door.

LITTLEHAMPTON

COURSE: Do you have questions about Christianity: Jesus, the Bible, prayer, Heaven and so on? Would you like the opportunity to discuss and find out more? Why not come to the free Alpha course at Littlehampton Baptist Church, Fitzalan Road, at 7.30pm? If you are interested, phone the church office on 01903 717961 or call Di Brown on 01903 784299.

FILM: Swallows & Amazons (PG) – 2.45pm. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (15) – 4.45pm. Sydney Opera: Turandot (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or visit www.windmillcinema.co.uk for more information.

SOUTHWICK

FASHION: Southwick Trefoil Guild are holding a Fashion Show at 7.30pm in Southwick Methodist Church Hall, Manor Hall Road, Southwick. Admission £5 (includes tea and biscuits). There will also be a cake stall and raffle. Proceeds go to Action for Deafness. Sponsored by Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

WORTHING

FILM: Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 12.45pm, 3.30pm. Café Society (12A) – 1.20pm. Anthropoid (15) – 3pm, 5.15pm. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (15) – 6pm. Sydney Opera: Turandot (12A) – 8pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Ben-Hur (12A) – 2.40pm, 7.45pm. Kubo & the Two Strings (PG) – 3.20pm, 5.25pm. Sausage Party (15) – 5.40pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

