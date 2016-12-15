What’s on this week: December 15 to 22

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Thursday, December 15

WORTHING

CONCERT: The Rowland Singers Choral Society Christmas Concert. For their Christmas Charity Appeal this year the choir will be collecting for St Barnabas with buckets at the door. The choir and guest singers The Emery Ensemble will be singing some well-known carols along with some newer pieces. Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 1HQ, BN15 8AJ. Time: 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm). Tickets: £10 for adults and £3 for children. Please ring 01903 238792 to purchase your tickets. For more information visit www.rowlandsingers.co.uk

DISPLAY: There will be a display of Christmas trees supporting various charities at Christ Church, Grafton Road, Worthing, from December 15 to January 3. Opening times: December 15 – 2.30pm to 3.30pm. December 17 – 10am to 12.30pm. Tuesdays and Wednesdays – 10.30am to 12.30pm. Thursdays – 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Christmas Eve – 10am to 12.30pm. All welcome. Refreshments available.

FILM: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 12.05am, 12pm, 3pm, 5.30pm, 8.30pm. Moana (U) – 12.30pm. Sully (12A) – 3.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 12.01am, 11.15am, 2.15pm (3D), 5.10pm, 8.15pm. Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (12A) – 11.45am. Moana (U) – 3.40pm (midweek matinee), 6.15pm. Sully (12A) – 8.45pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

PANTO: The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan. Worthing Theatres team ups with Paul Holman Associates to bring a show packed with all the comedy capers, colourful costumes and creative scenery that make pantomime so magical. December 2 to January 8, various times. Price: £12.50 to £24.50. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Friday, December 16

LITTLEHAMPTON

CONCERT: The Edwin James Festival Choir Winter Wonderland Christmas Concert ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ at St James’s Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton. This is an evening performance with doors opening at 6.45pm for 7.30pm with tickets available from 01243 582330 or at the door. Prices £8 adults £3 children. The concert will feature ‘Rock Nativity’ with music by Tony Hatch and Jackie Trent and lyrics by David Wood, and traditional and modern Christmas carols and songs. Supporting Enable Me.

STAGE: Neil Sands Christmas Memories: a spectacular festive trip back down memory lane. Starts 2pm. Tickets £12 each or £11 for concessions. Venue: Windmill Entertainment Centre, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 722224 for more information.

FILM: A United Kingdom (12A) – 7.30pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or email: windmill@freedom-leisure.co.uk for more information.

RUSTINGTON

CONCERT: Melodians Christmas Concert at 2.30pm at St Andrews Church, Holmes Lane, Rustington, BN16 2PY. Go along and hear their Christmas programme. Entrance free and doors open at 2pm. There will be a raffle in aid of choir funds. Donations for the British Heart Foundation on leaving.

WORTHING

FILM: Moana (U) – 10.45am, 1.30pm. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 12pm, 2.50pm, 4.15pm, 5.40pm, 7.15pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 9.45am, 2.15pm, 5.10pm, 6pm, 8.15pm. Moana (U) – 1.10pm, 3.35pm. Sully (12A) – 8.45pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

MUSIC: The Magic of Motown. Join the party as this scintillating show celebrates its tenth birthday. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £27, Concessions £25, Friends £23, Child £13. Venue: Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Saturday, December 17

LANCING

EVENT: The Boundstone Chorus presents their Christmas celebration ‘The Colours of Christmas’ at St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing, at 7.30pm. Music and readings including Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols, arrangements of Joy to the world, See amid the winter’s snow and John Rutter’s The Colours of Christmas. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to join in with the singing of some traditional carols, plus a reading by local actress Charlie Olsen. Admission to the celebration is free with a retiring collection taken for a local charity. The celebration will be followed by refreshments.

LITTLEHAMPTON

CONCERT: The Edwin James Festival Choir Winter Wonderland Christmas Concert ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ Matinee Show at St James Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton. Doors open at 2.15pm for 3pm with tickets available from 01243 582330 or at the door. Prices £8 adults £3 children. The concert will include ‘Rock Nativity’ with lyrics by Tony Hatch and Jackie Trent and lyrics by David Wood, as well as traditional and modern Christmas carols and songs. Supporting Enable Me.

FILM: Storks (U) – 4pm. A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) – 6pm. A United Kingdom (12A) – 8.15pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or email: windmill@freedom-leisure.co.uk for more information.

SHOREHAM

CONCERT: Shoreham Oratorio Choir Christmas Concert at St Mary de Haura, Shoreham, at 7.30pm. Music from Britten’s ‘Ceremony of Carols’ plus carols for choir and audience. Tickets £8 (or £10 at door) from choir members, Shoreham Art Gallery, Sussex Academy of Music, or online at www.shoreham-oratorio-choir.co.uk

WORTHING

CONCERT: Short concert at Christ Church, Grafton Road, Worthing, at 10.30am when organist John Collins will be playing seasonal music with carols and Christmas readings. Coffee and mince pies available. Free admission with retiring collection to the reordering fund welcome.

FILM: Get Santa (U) – 10.15am (Saturday morning picture). Moana (U) – 4pm. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 12.45pm, 5.30pm, 7.15pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 10.20am (weekend morning movie), 1.55pm, 3.25pm, 5.05pm, 8.15pm. Moana (U) – 11am (weekend morning movie), 1pm, 6.20pm. Sully (12A) – 8.45pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

STAGE: Father Christmas Needs a Wee. At every house Father Christmas eats and drinks the tasty treats that have been left for him. But when he reaches number ten he realises that he’s forgotten to do something rather important. Showings at 11am and 2pm. Price: £12.50, Family of Four £46, Group of 20+ £10. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Sunday, December 18

Angmering

SERVICE: Angmering Baptist Church invites everyone to celebrate Christmas with them, starting with a candlelight carol service at 6.30pm, with coffee and mince pies served afterwards.

GORING

EVENT: Goring Methodist Church All Age Nativity Service at 10am, led by Rev Graham Locking. A fun and enjoyable time to re-tell the Christmas story. Later there will also be a December Carols By Candlelight service at the church at 6pm.

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) – 2pm. Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (12A) – 4.15pm. A United Kingdom (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or email: windmill@freedom-leisure.co.uk for more information.

SERVICE: Carols by Candlelight at the United Church in the High Street at 6pm.

SERVICE: Carols by Candlelight at the Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road at 6.30pm.

SERVICE: Carol Service at Parkside Evangelical Church in St Flora’s Road at 6.30pm.

LYMINSTER

SERVICE: Nine Lessons and Carols at St Mary Magdalene, Lyminster, at 4pm.

SHOREHAM

SERVICE: St Mary de Haura in Shoreham is holding a Christingle Service at 4pm. Especially for children and the young at heart this service is in support of the Children’s Society and donations of good quality second hand toys will be very gratefully passed on.

SOUTHWICK

SERVICE: Southwick Methodist Church all-age Nativity service at 10.30am, led by Rev Ian Suttie. At 6.30pm there will be a service of carols and Christmas readings by candlelight.

WORTHING

CONCERT: The Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined by the Boundstone Chorus to give a Grand Christmas Concert at 3pm in Worthing’s Assembly Hall. Tickets are just £9, £13 and £16 with children under 16 £3. One child under 16 with an adult is admitted free. To book, call 01903 206206 or visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk. More details at www.worthingphil.com

FILM: The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) – 10.15am. Moana (U) – 3pm. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 12.10pm, 5.30pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 10.20am (weekend morning movie), 1.55pm, 3.25pm, 5.05pm, 8.15pm (3D). Moana (U) – 11am (weekend morning movie), 1pm, 6.20pm. Sully (12A) – 8.45pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

STAGE: Father Christmas Needs a Wee. At every house Father Christmas eats and drinks the tasty treats that have been left for him. But when he reaches number ten he realises that he’s forgotten to do something rather important. Showings at 11am and 2pm. Price: £12.50, Family of Four £46, Group of 20+ £10. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Monday, December 19

LITTLEHAMPTON

FILM: Kubo and the Two Strings (PG) – 2.15pm. A United Kingdom (12A) – 4.30pm. NT Live: No Man’s Land – 7pm. Venue: Windmill Cinema, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 715920 or email: windmill@freedom-leisure.co.uk for more information.

WORTHING

EVENT: Friends of Homefield Park free Winter Celebration event in the southerly Tennis Court in Homefield Park from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. There will be a glass of mulled apple juice, tea or coffee and a mince pie or biscuits plus live music. Adults and families welcome, no unaccompanied children.

FILM: Moana (U) – 10.30am. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.30pm (subtitled), 7.15pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 10.20am, 1.55pm, 5.05pm, 6pm, 8.15pm. Moana (U) – 11am, 3.25pm. Ballerina (U) – 1.15pm. Sully (12A) – 8.50pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

MUSIC: Buddy Holly and the Cricketers once again herald in the Yuletide festivities with Holly at Christmas, the show that is now as traditional as mulled wine and mince pies. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £18.50, Concessions £17, Friends £16. Venue: Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

STAGE: Kipper’s Snow Day. Kipper and his best friend Tiger go on an adventure in the snow – but on the way they lose their friend Arnold in a terrible storm. Will they find him? And will they find their way back home? December 19 to 29, 11am and 2pm daily. Price: £13.50, Family of Four £50. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Tuesday, December 20

GORING

EVENT: Children’s Christingle service at Goring Methodist Church at 10am. Make a Christingle and learn what each part means.

SOUTHWICK

EVENT: Festival of Light. Do you miss a loved one especially at Christmas time? All are welcome to visit Southwick Methodist Church to light a candle in memory of someone from 10am to midday or 6pm to 7.30pm. Quiet music will be playing and a short prayer offered every quarter of an hour. Visitors can stay for a short time or as long as they wish.

WORTHING

FILM: Moana (U) – 10.30am. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.30pm, 7.15pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 10.20am, 1.55pm, 5.05pm (3D), 5.55pm (subtitled), 8.15pm. Moana (U) – 11am, 3.25pm. Ballerina (U) – 1.15pm. Sully (12A) – 8.45pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds in Portland Road Worthing we are pleased to present The Jo Fooks Quartet. Jo Fooks was born in Edinburgh and began learning the saxophone at 15. In 1992 she won ‘The Young Scottish Jazz Musician of the Year’. Jo went on to study saxophone at the Guildhall School of music in London (1995-99). She also studied at the Berklee School of music in Boston having received a full fee scholarship for the summer jazz programme. After recording her debut album “Here and Now!” the legendary British trumpeter Humphrey Lyttelton invited her to join his eight-piece band. Through performing in his band Jo also recorded and worked with Acker Bilk and played alongside Tina May, Joe Temperley, Scott Hamilton, Elkie Brooks and many others. Her influences include Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon, Cannonball Adderley and Bill Evans. Her mellow tone is often compared to Stan Getz and Zoot Simms. Come along and get in the mood for Christmas with the last gig of the year. I can guarantee Jo will not disappoint you, as in July this year she gave us a brilliant night. She is accompanied as before by Roy Hilton on Piano, Godfrey Sheppard on Bass and Malcolm Mortimore on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

TALK: Worthing Holiday Fellowship Walking Club talk at the Quaker Meeting House, in Mill Road, Worthing, with a talk on the Badgers Trust of West Sussex. Doors open at 2pm with the meeting starting at 2.30pm and admission is open to all and costs £2. For more information about the club’s talks and walks, please ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 245287.

-

Wednesday, December 21

DURRINGTON

EVENT: Celebrate Christmas with the Chanctonbury Chorus at St Michael’s Church in Hayling Rise, Durrington, 7.30pm. The programme is a mix of traditional congregational carols, Christmas readings, and Christmas music. Entrance is free with a retiring collection and mince pies and wine will be available in the interval.

EAST PRESTON

CHRISTMAS: Food, craft and gifts market at The Conservative Hall, Sea Road, BN16 1JN, from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Books, jewellery, handmade gifts including cards, bags, accessories and other bespoke items. New and familiar stalls for unusual last-minute Christmas presents. Fresh bread, savouries and cakes from Biggs Bakery. Tea and coffee available. Free admission.

WORTHING

FILM: Moana (U) – 10.30am. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.30pm, 7.15pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 10.20am, 1.55pm, 5.05pm, 8.15pm. Moana (U) – 11am, 3.20pm. Ballerina (U) – 1.15pm. Passengers (12A) – 5.50pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

Thursday, December 22

WORTHING

FILM: Moana (U) – 10.30am. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.30pm, 7.15pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) – 10.20am, 1.55pm (3D), 5.05pm, 8.15pm. Moana (U) – 11am, 3.20pm. Ballerina (U) – 1.15pm. Passengers (12A) – 5.50pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

MUSIC: Mark Daniels as Ultimate Bublé performs the biggest hits of Michael Bublé in this stunning tribute show featuring his live band with brass section. This special Christmas edition features a light dusting of festive tunes from Bublé’s renowned 2011 Album Christmas, along with all of the favourites that you would expect to hear. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £18.50, Concessions £17, Friends £16, Buble and Bubbles Package £23.50. Venue: Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

• Email your listings to james.connaughton@jpress.co.uk

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.