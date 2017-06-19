Three-day capoeira showcase planned

Children from across Worthing and beyond will give a street demonstration of the Brazilian martial art capoeira as part of a three-day celebration.

Capoeira Nago School UK is hosting its third graduation and international meeting from Friday to Sunday, including classes, street displays, rodas, workshops and shows.

Afranio Silveira, Maria Machado and their daughter Inês Silveira run classes in a number of schools and nurseries in Worthing, Amberley and Storrington.

They explained the sport is popular in their own country, Portugal, and a group of 25 children and parents would be flying over to join the celebration in Worthing.

Inês, who is known to the students as Goma, said: “Our main group here is all children but in Portugal, it is a mix. They have been with my dad for more than ten years.

“It is really good for children because they can be quite shy. It helps them with their confidence. Physically, it develops them but also mentally, too.

“It is growing and this is going to be the biggest ceremony we have had.”

The graduation programme starts with a Capoeira display at Beach House Grounds on Friday at 4.30pm.

The Big Ceremony is at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday at 2pm then on Sunday at 11.30am, there will be a giant open-air capoeira class in Montague Place.